American Association Game Recaps

Fargo-Moorhead 9, Kansas City 6

Big hits from the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks' (40-30) big hitters paved the way for a 9-6 win against the Kansas City Monarchs on Monday night.

The RedHawks went to work in the bottom of the first inning as 3B Leobaldo Pina (2-for-4) doubled home LF Correlle Prime (4-for-5) and DH Jordan George (2-for-5) singled home the first of his three RBIs in the game. Pina and George both added RBI doubles in the second and RF John Silviano and Prime added solo shots later in the contest. Prime now has 16 homers on the year and Silviano has 15, putting them both inside the top 10 in the American Association this season.

For the Monarchs, SS Morgan McCullough, last week's Pointstreak Batter of the Week, went 2-for-5 with a home run and 3B Darnell Sweeney followed suit. 1B Casey Gillaspie and LF Colin Willis each went 2-for-4 with an RBI as well.

Milwaukee 8, Kane County 4

The Milwaukee Milkmen (45-23) doubled up the Kane County Cougars 8-4 as starting pitcher Myles Smith racked up his league best 10th win.

Smith worked 5.2 innings and allowed three runs, two earned, on five hits while striking out eight batters. He's now 10-3 on the year in 14 starts. Offensively for the Milkmen, LF Adam Brett Walker II went 4-for-6 with four RBIs and two runs scored and both CF Brett Vertigan and DH Tony Rosselli added three hits.

1B David Washington went 2-for-5 with two RBIs.

For the Cougars, RF Jeffrey Baez went 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

Cleburne 11, Chicago 7

The Cleburne Railroaders (39-28) built an early lead and held off the Chicago Dogs to claim an 11-7 win.

Cleburne posted four runs in the bottom of the first and after the Dogs pulled three back in the top of the third, Cleburne responded with three more in the home half including a two-run shot from 3B Chase Simpson (2-for-4). DH Noah Vaughan (2-for-4) added a solo shot in the fourth to give the Railroaders an 8-3 lead.

The Dogs pulled back to within one in the top of the seventh as 2B Grant Kay (2-for-4) scored when LF Brennan Metzger bounced out and CF Michael Crouse (2-for-4) hit a three-run home run.

1B Ramon Hernandez (4-for-5, 6 RBIs) put things away for the Railroaders as he doubled home SS Osvaldo Martinez, CF Zach Nehrir and Vaughan in the eighth.

Gary SouthShore 12, Sioux Falls 6

The Gary SouthShore RailCats (28-41) took game one of their four game set with the Sioux Falls Canaries with a 12-6 victory.

The contest was tied at 5-5 after two and a half innings but the RailCats started to pull away in the bottom of the third as they loaded up the bases and 2B Jose Mercado (2-for-3) was hit by a pitch and LF Jesus Marriaga drew a walk. In the fifth, RF Zach Welz doubled home 3B Alex Olund (2-for-3) and, in the next at-bat, C Tony Garcia scored as Mercado singled. In the eighth, DH M.J. Rookard (3-for-4) doubled home SS Thomas Walraven and scored when Welz drew a bases-loaded walk. Olund also scored in the eighth when Marriaga hit into a fielder's choice.

For the Canaries, CF Cade Gotta went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs.

