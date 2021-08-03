Cade Gotta Goes Deep, Scores Twice in Gary Opener

GARY, Ind. - The Sioux Falls Canaries got a home run from Cade Gotta but dropped the first in the four-game set at US Steel Yard 12-6 Monday night.

Gotta finished the game with two runs scored and two RBI. He came across as part of a five-run third for the Birds that evened the contest at 5-5. His 9th inning solo homer was his fourth overall and second vs. the RailCats this season.

Charlie Hasty (2-2) suffered the loss for the Canaries. The starter went 2.2 innings. He allowed seven runs (seven earned) in the second and third. Yoel De Leon earned the win in relief for the RailCats after starter Cole Cook exited in the third with an ankle injury. De Leon limited the Canaries to two runs (one earned) in four innings of relief. Tasker Strobel earned his third save by pitching the final three innings.

Ryan Patrick pitched four-plus innings in relief for the Canaries. The knuckleballer allowed five runs (five earned) before outfielder/catcher Mike Hart fired a scoreless eighth.

The Canaries (25-43) will battle Gary (28-40) in the second of the four-game set Tuesday. RHP Blake Svoboda (0-1, 9.64 ERA) for the Canaries will take on RHP Adam Heidenfelder (5-1, 3.52 ERA) for the RailCats.

A live broadcast of all away games will be available via Fox Sports 98.1 FM and American Association Baseball TV. The Canaries will be back home August 10th at 7:05 pm to take on the Cleburne Railroaders.

