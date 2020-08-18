Milkmen Take Series Opener

FRANKLIN, WI - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (23-16) lost 6-2 to the Milwaukee Milkmen at Franklin Field on Tuesday night.

The Milkmen took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Brett Vertigan scored on a two-out error.

Jonathan Moroney homered down the left field line leading off the top of the third to tie the game. Milwaukee answered back with two runs in the bottom half on an error and a two-out, RBI single from Logan Trowbridge.

Christian Correa hit a solo home run to left-centre with one out in the bottom of the fourth, and the Milkmen made it 5-1 when Walker hit a two-out single that scored Mason Davis.

Singles from Dario Pizzano and Jordan George in the top of the sixth set up a Moroney sacrifice fly that pulled the Goldeyes within 5-2.

Walker hit a two-out, RBI double in the bottom of the sixth that re-extended Milwaukee's lead to 6-2.

Winnipeg loaded the bases and brought the tying run to the plate in the top of the ninth before Milkmen closer Peyton Gray recorded the final out.

Ryan Kussmaul (4-1) started for Milwaukee and picked up the win, allowing one earned run on four hits over five innings. Kussmaul walked two and struck out six.

Frank Duncan (5-3) started for Winnipeg and took the loss, allowing six runs, three earned, on nine hits in six innings. Duncan walked two and struck out four.

Nate Antone and Dylan Rheault each pitched a scoreless inning of relief for Winnipeg. Pizzano finished with two hits and two walks.

