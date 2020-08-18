Boshers Is Back: Veteran Arm Rejoins Birds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The Sioux Falls Canaries have signed the familiar face of Alex Boshers.

Boshers, 29, spent last season as a consistent presence in the Birds starting rotation. He made 21 starts and led the team with 119 innings pitched.

The Heath, Ohio native spent four seasons in the American Association before joining the Birds. He was a Wichita Wingnut from 2015-2017 before joining the Winnipeg Goldeyes for the 2018 season. The right-hander held a 1.86 ERA out of the bullpen in his first season in Wichita. He saw action in 28 games that season and finished 14 of them on the mound recording over 48 innings.

Boshers was arguably one of the American Association's top starting pitchers in 2016. He finished the season tied for seventh in ERA at 3.29 over 123 innings. He held a 12-3 record along with throwing two complete games over 16 starts that season.

Boshers once again ranked in the top 20 in ERA at 3.71 over 128.1 innings in 2017. He appeared in 22 games and started 18 of those including a six hit complete game shutout of Salina on June 20.

With Winnipeg in 2018, Boshers started 21 of the 23 games he appeared in. He finished with a 3-10 record and a 5.55 ERA over 121.2 innings.

