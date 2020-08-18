Milkmen Pull out Game One Victory

August 18, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Milwaukee Milkmen News Release





The battle for first place began tonight as the second place Milkmen take on the current AA leaders, the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

The Milkmen got things started early in the first due to an error from the Goldeyes third baseman, which allowed Brett Vertigan to score.

In the top of the third inning, Jonathon Moroney hit a homerun off of starting pitcher Ryan Kussmaul to tie the game 1-1.

The third baseman for the Goldeyes had a hard time tonight as his second error of the game scores the Milkmen their second run of the day. Logan Trowbridge pokes one to left field and Adam Walker scores another run for the Milkmen to take the lead 3-1.

Christian Correa hit his third home run of the year in the fourth inning. With David Washington on second and Mason Davis on third, Adam Walker hit a single to left field for Davis to score. At the end of the inning Milkmen extended the lead 5-1.

Ryan Kussmaul pitched five innings, four hits, and striking out six.

Anthony Bender came in for one inning and gave up one run on a sacrifice fly.

Karch Kowalczyk, A.J. Schugel, and Peyton Gray each pitched a scoreless inning to keep the Goldeyes off the board for the night. Milkmen knock the first win away from Winnipeg, 5-2, to take the early series lead.

Milkmen are back tomorrow to do it all again against the Goldeyes with first pitch being thrown at 6:35 p.m. Come join us for this weekend as well for our 'Battle for 1st Weekend Series' as promos, giveaways, and fun are included.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 18, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.