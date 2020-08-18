Saints Allow Three Home Runs, Lose 10-3 to Dogs

ST. PAUL, MN - The team that leads the league in home runs faced off against the team that has allowed the most home runs. It went just as one would expect. The St. Paul Saints came into Tuesday night's game having allowed 51 long balls while the Chicago Dogs had hit 60. The Saints gave up three home runs and could never recover losing 10-3 at CHS Field in front of a maximum capacity of 1,500.

Saints starter Eddie Medina, who entered play having allowed a league high 12 home runs, was touched up in the first from Joey Terdoslavich. He deposited a solo homer to right, his first of the night and ninth of the season.

In the second the Dogs added two more as Tyler Ladendorf led off with a single to left-center. With one out, Blake Allemand tripled him home making it 2-0. Logan Moore then hit a sinking fly ball to right-center that Mikey Reynolds made a spectacular diving catch on, but Allemand scored on the sacrifice fly making it 3-0.

In the third, Terdoslavich came calling again. Michael Crouse led off with a single and Edwin Arroyo walked. Terdoslavich drilled a three-run homer to right, his second of the night and 10th of the season, making it 6-0.

In the sixth the Dogs got to Medina one last time with the long ball. Victor Roache, who entered play leading the league in homers, crushed a solo homer to left, his 15th of the season, making it 7-0.

The Saints finally got on the board in the seventh when Chris Chinea led off with a double. With one out Chesny Young singled him home making it 7-1. John Silviano doubled Young to third and an RBI groundout by Max Murphy made it 7-2.

The Dogs answered right back with three in the eighth. K.C. Hobson led off with a single to right. With one out, Roache doubled him to third. A sacrifice fly from Allemand made it 8-2. Logan Moore followed with an RBI single and two batters later Crouse's RBI single made it 10-2.

In the bottom of the eighth inning the Saints scored their final run when Nate Samson and Josh Allen walked. An RBI single by Young scored Samson.

The same two teams meet in game two of the three-game series on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. The Saints send RHP Matt Solter (4-1, 3.48) against Dogs RHP Eddie Butler (0-6, 6.43). The game can be seen on the Saints Cable Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities, streamed at aabaseball.tv, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

