Milkmen Take Series Opener Over Goldeyes

July 7, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The first play of the game sometimes dictates the way things will go--and that's what happened on Friday night at Shaw Park as the Milwaukee Milkmen (30-19) defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes (19-31) 16-4. On the first pitch, Milwaukee second baseman Bryan Torres hit a ground ball to Winnipeg shortstop Keith Torres which Torres threw into the photographers well near the Milwaukee first base dugout for a two-base error. With the next hitter up, Bryan Torres took off for third, as he stole the base, Winnipeg catcher Chris Burgess threw the ball into left field and Torres scored the game's first run. The snowball effect continued for the Goldeyes in the first and throughout. That propelled Milwaukee to a four-run opening inning. First baseman Roy Morales singled, third baseman Aaron Hill doubled, and right fielder Michael Crouse drove them both in with a single while left fielder Cam Redding added to the scoring with a run-producing single.

It was not to be for Winnipeg starter Travis Seabrooke (4-2) who was defeated for the first time since his opening outing of the year--May 13th at Gary. Coming off the American Association Pitcher of the Week honor he lasted 2 2/3 innings issuing nine hits, ten runs (nine earned), while walking one and striking out out three. Seabrooke entering the night hadn't allowed a homer all season in 39 1/3 innings but in the second with two out and a run in he gave up back-to-back homers to Morales (4), and shortstop Gabriel Cancel (4). In the third it was Crouse (1) who led off against Seabrooke with a homer. The former Goldeye Crouse in his first game with Milwaukee fell a triple shy of the cycle.

Milwaukee was up 10-0 after three innings and eight-of-the-nine Milkmen in the lineup who are regular position players already either had reached base safely or had an RBI. The only Milkmen who hadn't contributed was designated hitter Juan Echevarria who is normally a pitcher but helping out as the line up has injuries.

Milkmen starter Ryan Zimmerman (6-1) had plenty of room early. He lasted five innings, gave up five hits, three runs (all earned). The right-hander walked one and struck out four. The only blemish was giving up a three-run homer to Winnipeg designated hitter Max Murphy (team-high 15) in the sixth. Echevarria (2) pitched the final four innings allowing a run and notched the save.

One of the few bright spots for Winnipeg was Chas Cywin. He ate up 4 1/3 innings of shutout relief giving up two hits.

The Milkmen added six more runs in the eighth aided by six straight walks. Winnipeg reliever Brandon Marklund walked five straight which forced home three runs and gave way to Tommy McCarthy who became the first Goldeye position player to pitch this year. He also walked in a run. McCarthy pitched 1 1/3 of shutout relief.

This the third time this season Winnipeg has had a losing streak of at least five games.

The second of this scheduled three-game series is Saturday at Shaw Park with a 6:00 p.m. first pitch. Right-hander Frankie Bartow (3-3) will get the nod for Milwaukee against Winnipeg righty Luis Ramirez (3-4).

For information on season tickets, group outings, Skysuite rentals, patio bookings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

GOLDEYES SCALES

Crouse and Seabrooke were teammates on Team Canada's at the Pan Am Qualifying Games this year. They were on the Goldeyes together last year

Winnipeg shortstop Andy Armstrong had the night off

This was Milwaukee's first win at Shaw Park since August 26th of 2021 in a 19-1 decision. Last season, the Goldeyes took all three contests in Winnipeg against the Milkmen

Right fielder Najee Gaskins was 1-4 with a stolen base. He's reached base safely in 18 straight games

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.