Friday Fun Washed Away

July 7, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX CITY, Iowa - With the weather feeling more like a late fall day, the Sioux City Explorers and Cleburne Railroaders were set to continue their four-game series Friday night at Lewis and Clark Park. Unfortunately, wet field conditions from the on-and-off-again rains have forced the postponement of the game and will have the two teams play a Saturday doubleheader.

The teams will now play two seven-inning games as part of a doubleheader Saturday night, July 8, with the first pitch at 5:05 p.m. Gates will open at 4:00 p.m.

The night will be packed full of promotions. The first 500 fans receive an Explorers Pennant Banner thanks to Aetna. Plus, post-game fireworks thanks to Lantis Fireworks with Explorers 4th of July game worn Jersey Auction during the game. Also, FREE Vince Fernandez T-shirts will be thrown during both games, thanks to Absolute Screen Art.

Tickets for tonight's game may be redeemed for a future game on the Explorers regular season schedule. Stop by the Explorers box office or call (712) 277-9467 to do so.

Following the series, the Explores will travel to Oconomowoc, Wisconsin to face the Lake Country DockHounds for three games July 10-12.They then enjoy an off-day July 13 in Fargo. The X's will face the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks next, July 14-16 before the American Association All-Star break July 17-19. The team will finally return home July 20 to face the Lincoln Saltdogs in a three-game series.

Tickets for the season can be purchased online at xsbaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS. You can catch all the X's action on aabaseball.tv and on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.