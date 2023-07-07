Fireworks Moved to Saturday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Due to wet weather in the area, the Sioux City Explorers have moved tonight's (Friday) fireworks show to Saturday night July 8 at Mercy One Field at Lewis and Clark Park with game time set for 6:05 p.m. Tonight's game against the Cleburne Railroaders is still on schedule with the gates opening at 6:00 p.m. with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch. Further updates on any schedule changes on tonight's game will come later in the day. The Explorers will have any updates on tonight's game on our social media channels as well as on the club's website xsbaseball.com.

The Explorers beat the Railroaders last night 6-5 last night and are currently riding a four-game winning streak on the seven-game homestand.

(Revised) Saturday July 8 - 6:05 p.m.

The first 500 fans receive an Explorers Pennant Banner thanks to Aetna.

Post-game fireworks thanks to Lantis Fireworks with Explorers 4th of July game worn Jersey Auction

Following the series, the Explores will travel to Oconomowoc, Wisconsin to face the Lake Country DockHounds for three games July 10-12. They then enjoy an off-day July 13 in Fargo. The X's will face the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks next, July 14-16 before the American Association All-Star break July 17-19. The team will finally return home July 20 to face the Lincoln Saltdogs in a three-game series.

For more information or for media requests, please reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS. You can catch all the X's action on aabaseball.tv and on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM.

