'Dogs Rally Behind Anderson's 15th Homer to Win in Extras

GARY, Indiana - CF Nick Anderson hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning and the Saltdogs beat the Gary SouthShore RailCats 6-4 in extra innings at U.S. Steel Yard on Friday night.

Anderson's homer led off the inning and the 'Dogs (26-23) held on to win for the seventh time in their last eight games.

The 'Dogs took a 2-0 lead in the 1st inning on a two-run single from DH Yanio Perez. The RailCats (20-31) rallied for three in the bottom-half of the 1st. DH LG Castillo hit an RBI single to make it 1-0 before RF Francisco Del Valle tied it at two with a run-scoring infield single. The RailCats took a 3-2 lead when C Seth Caddell worked a bases-loaded walk.

Lincoln tied the game in the 4th inning on a sacrifice fly from C Marshall Awtry.

The 'Dogs took a lead when 2B Nate Samson hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly to make it 4-3 in the 8th. The RailCats tied it on an RBI single from SS Daniel Lingua in the bottom of the 8th.

After neither team scored in the 9th, Anderson's 15th homer broke the tie in the 10th inning.

1B Luke Roskam extended his hit streak to 10 and walked three times in the game, while Samson extended his hitting streak to a season-high eight games.

RHP Matt Cronin picked up the win with two scoreless relief innings after LHP Steffon Moore allowed the game-tying run in the 8th inning. RHP Nic Laio worked through 1 and 1/3 scoreless innings.

'Dogs starter LHP David Holmberg didn't factor into the decision after allowing three runs over five innings.

The 'Dogs are now a season-best three games over .500.

The series continues on Saturday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. and pregame coverage begins at 3:30 on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.

