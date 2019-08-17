Milkmen Pitch and Hit in Victory over Gary

The Milwaukee Milkmen did something last night that they have not done in a long time...they pitched and hit in a convincing 7-2 win over the Gary Southshore Railsplitters. Sometimes the Milkmen get very good pitching and little hitting or the hitters score some runs and the pitchers do not hold the opposition.

On Friday night, which was Fireworks Night in Gary, Jose Rosario hit his 8th home run of the season leading off the 3rd inning; while Adam Walker hit his 20th homer in the 7th inning driving in three runs for the 7-2 lead. The hitters clubbed out twelve (12) hits while Jordan Kraus threw a masterpiece holding the Railsplitters to 5 hits for the night. Jake Joyce and Myles Smith threw the 8th and 9th to nail down the win for the Milkmen.

Two outstanding plays by the defense saved runs from being scored by the Railsplitters. Early in the game, Sam Dexter made an outstanding play going behind second base sliding into second base to get the lead runner...then rising up and firing to first to complete the double play. In the bottom of the 9th, Derek Reddy caught a very low line drive to center field and threw a strike to Dexter for the double play.

Leading the way offensively was Manny Boscan, Joes Rosario, Christ Conley and Adam Walker who each delivered two hits for the evening. On Saturday, the Milkmen play Gary for the final time this season and the Milkmen would surely like to win the series with a victory. Following Saturday Night's game, the team will travel to Milwaukee for a nine game series. See you at Routine Field.

