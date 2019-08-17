American Association Game Recaps

Fargo-Moorhead 14, Sioux Falls 6 - Box Score

Fargo-Moorhead scored eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to quickly erase a 4-2 deficit and beat Sioux Falls by a 14-6 final. The victory by the RedHawks completed the three-game sweep of the Canaries and have now won six straight.

There were 14 hits collected by Fargo-Moorhead with eight batters picking-up at least one. RedHawks LF Alex Boxwell led the way at the plate going 3-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI. Fargo-Moorhead C Brian Olson added a two-hit game with two runs and three RBI while 1B Correlle Prime launched his 15th home run of the season, a three-run shot in the eight-run sixth.

RedHawks starting pitcher Bret Helton allowed two earned runs in six innings of work and notched the victory. The righty allowed four hits and four walks along with a strikeout in a 111-pitch performance. With the win, Helton evened his record at 5-5 on the year.

For Sioux Falls in the losing effort, SS Alay Lago had 2-for-4 outing with a home run, two runs scored and an RBI.

Milwaukee 3, Gary SouthShore 2 - Box Score

Milwaukee scored a pair of runs in the seventh inning to finish off a comeback as the Milkmen edged past Gary SouthShore, 3-2.

The RailCats jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a pair of two-out RBI hits from DH Colin Willis and 1B/2B Alex Crosby. Milwaukee came right back in the top of the second and cut the deficit to 2-1 on a solo home run from RF Adam Walker. The score would stay the same until the seventh when the Milkmen plated the two big runs on back-to-back bases loaded walks.

Willis had a 1-for-2 night with a run scored and an RBI while SS Marcus Mooney had a pair of hits in four at-bats and scored a run.

Milwaukee pitcher Manny Corpas tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief and earned his first victory with the team. The righty walked one in the four batters he faced.

Winnipeg 10, Chicago 2 - Box Score

Winnipeg scored six runs in the eighth inning to blow open a close game and defeat Chicago by the final of 10-2.

The Goldeyes had 10 hits in the contest with three batters having multi-hit games. Winnipeg DH Dominic Ficociello led the way at the plate going 1-for-2 with two walks, two runs scored and an RBI. Goldeyes C Kevin Garcia had a two-hit game with three RBIs while 3B Wes Darvill had two hits in five at-bats and a pair of runs.

Winnipeg starting pitcher Mitchell Lambson allowed two earned runs over seven innings of work and notched his league leading 12th win of the season. The southpaw gave up five hits and five walks while fanning seven batters. Along with leading the American Association in wins, Lambson is currently first in strikeouts (117) and third in ERA (2.85).

St. Paul 3, Lincoln 0 - Box Score

St. Paul starting pitcher Eddie Medina and reliever Mike Devine combined on a six-hit shutout as the Saints downed Lincoln, 3-0. With the victory, St. Paul completed the sweep of the Saltdogs and has now won five consecutive games.

Medina went the first seven innings of the contest and allowed three walks and six hits while striking out eight batters. Devine threw the final two frames and walked one in the seven batters he faced. Medina earned the win and is now 8-2 while Devine notched his third save.

Offensively for the Saints, SS Chris Baker went 1-for-3 with two RBIs while DH Brady Shoemaker had two hits in five at-bats. First baseman John Silviano also helped the St. Paul offense by having a 1-for-3 night with a run scored and an RBI.

Center fielder Nick Schulz had a 1-for-2 outing with a double and two walks for Lincoln in the loss.

Kansas City 7, Texas 4 - Box Score

Kansas City continued to play solid baseball as they won their 11th straight contest in a 7-4 victory over Texas.

The T-Bones collected 12 hits as a team with eight batters in their lineup picking-up at least one. Kansas City 1B Daniel Nava led the charge going 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBIs. T-Bones DH Christian Correa launched a blast and scored two runs in a 1-for-3 night while C Roy Morales and SS Shawn O'Malley each contributed a pair of hits and a run.

Kansas City starting pitcher Tommy Collier tossed seven solid innings and earned the win. The San Jacinto College product gave up an earned run on six hits with a walk and seven strikeouts. With the victory, Collier is now 8-5 on the season.

For the AirHogs in the losing effort, LF Justin Byrd and 3B Matt Dean each picked-up two hits.

Cleburne 4, Sioux City 2 - Box Score

Cleburne finished off the three-game sweep of Sioux City as they defeated the Explorers by the final of 4-2. The Railroaders tallied a pair of runs in each of the first two innings to take a 4-0 lead and would never look back from there.

Starting pitcher Charlie Gillies threw five shutout innings and picked-up his fifth victory of the season for Cleburne. Gillies gave up four walks and four hits to go along with five strikeouts.

Offensively for the Railroaders, DH Angel Rosa went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Cleburne 1B Grant Buck had a hit in three at-bats along with an RBI while SS Daniel Robertson and LF Angel Reyes each had a hit, a run and an RBI.

Shortstop Nate Samson had a 3-for-5 night with two doubles and an RBI for Sioux City.

