MiLB Copa De La Diversion Expands to 72 Teams in 2019

September 24, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release





(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, in collaboration with Minor League Baseball, are pleased to announce that the team will participate in the "Copa de la DiversiÃ³n" or "Fun Cup" campaign during the 2019 season.

The cornerstone of MiLB's U.S. Hispanic/Latino fan engagement initiative, "Copa de la DiversiÃ³n" established an innovative new platform authentically connecting MiLB teams with their diverse communities, embracing the culture and values that resonate most with Hispanics/Latinos nationwide. 33 MiLB teams from across the country participated in the season-long promotion in 2018 and the program is expanding to feature 72 teams in 2019.

In March of 2019, the SeaWolves will reveal a special nickname, logos and uniforms as part of their participation in the program.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 24, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.