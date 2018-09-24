Nutzy's Rotary Funn Run & Block Party Coming to Scott's Addition

September 24, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release





Funnville - The Flying Squirrels, Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, in conjunction with The Rotary Club of West Richmond and UMFS, are excited to team up for "Nutzy's Rotary Funn Run & Block Party", a 5K run/walk to benefit Flying Squirrels Charities and UMFS. The Funn Run will be held in Scott's Addition on Saturday, November 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A registration link to tickets and more information can be found here.

The Funn Run & Block Party will be held in the parking lot at the intersection of Mactavish, Norfolk, and W. Moore Street. Tickets are $30 (21+) which includes race entry, T-shirt, a drink ticket (beer or water), and entry into the block party; $20 (ages 3-20) which includes race entry, a T-shirt, a drink ticket (water), and entry into the block party; $10 (block party only) which includes a drink ticket (beer 21+ or water). The block party will feature 80s hair metal band Teaze from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., food trucks, games, vendors, kids' activities, and more.

"UMFS is grateful to the Rotary Club of West Richmond and the Richmond Flying Squirrels for being selected to participate in this year's Nutzy's Rotary Funn Run & Block Party. At UMFS, we believe every child in Virginia deserves a team of lifelong unwavering champions and tools for success to become resilient adults," said Greg Peters, UMFS President and CEO. "Through collaboration with community partners like Rotary and the Squirrels, we're able to expand our reach and see that mission through, and we're thankful for the support of both of these great organizations."

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 24, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.