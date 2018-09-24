Trenton Thunder to participate in 2019 "Copa de la Diverson"

TRENTON, NJ - The Thunder, in collaboration with Minor League Baseball, are pleased to announce that the team will participate in the "Copa de la Diversion" or "Fun Cup" campaign during the 2019 season.

The cornerstone of MiLB's U.S. Hispanic/Latino fan engagement initiative, "Copa de la Diversion" established an innovative new platform authentically connecting MiLB teams with their diverse communities, embracing the culture and values that resonate most with Hispanics/Latinos nationwide. 33 teams participated in the season-long promotion in 2018 and the program will more than double in size for the 2019 season.

At a later date, the Thunder will reveal a special nickname, logos and uniforms as part of their participation.

