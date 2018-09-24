Curve Announce Partnership with 12-10 Production Company & MotionRocket

September 24, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Altoona Curve News Release





CURVE, Pa. - The Altoona Curve have partnered with 12-10 Production Company and MotionRocket to enrich the fan experience at Peoples Natural Gas Field and beyond, the club announced on Monday, through expanded in-stadium production content, improved video board promotions, game coverage, social media content and coverage of Curve community events.

Through their partnership with vendors like 12-10 Production Company, MotionRocket and Unanimous Design, the Curve will provide fans with a professional video experience normally reserved for the major leagues, including on the team's new video board, its in-house television broadcast and with improved production for its MiLB.TV stream.

"Fan experience is crucial in minor league baseball and working with Brad Jagielski and 12-10 Production Company will help us get to the next level to entertain our fans while bringing fresh ideas," said Curve General Manager Derek Martin. "Gallagher and Jags are very creative, they work well together and I am excited to see what they produce."

The first wave of these improvements was implemented heading into the 2018 Curve season with the installation of a new HD control room at Peoples Natural Gas Field designed by 12-10 Production Company as part of the club's new video board project.

"With the help of 12-10 Production Company, we brought an exciting new experience to our fans during the 2018 season in the stadium at PNG Field with our brand-new video board and an improved audio set-up, as well as our fans all over with revamped game broadcasts," said Curve Director of Creative Service David Gallagher. "Through our growing partnership with 12-10 Production Company and MotionRocket, we are looking forward to even greater possibilities in 2019 and beyond."

During the 2019 season, Brad Jagielski, President of 12-10 Production Company, will assist the Curve in creating a new video experience across a range of platforms, including the in-stadium video board, social media and more.

"David Gallagher is quickly becoming one of best video directors in minor league baseball," said Jagielski. "I look forward to working with him to create a memorable fan experience for Curve Fans."

The MotionRocket LaunchPad graphics platform is the driving force behind the Curve's next-level video productions. The LaunchPad simultaneously reads game data, league stats, analytics and tracks advertising. This will allow the Curve's production team to not only enhance the game for the fans, but it will allow advertisers to engage fans like never before.

"It is always the goal of MotionRocket to partner with our teams to enhance the fan experience," said Mark Carman, CEO MotionRocket. "We are excited to see the Curve leverage the power of the platform to the benefit of all."

The home slate of the 2019 schedule begins on April 11 at Peoples Natural Gas Field as the Curve host the Akron RubberDucks. Full-season ticket packages and mini plan options are on sale now at AltoonaCurve.com, by phone at 877.99.CURVE or at the PNG Field offices.

