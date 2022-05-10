Mighty Mussels Lineups & Game Notes - Tue, May 10 vs Palm Beach

The Mighty Mussels (14-10) return to Hammond Stadium Tuesday for a six-game series with the Palm Beach Cardinals (11-16).

RHP David Festa is set to start Tuesday's 7 p.m. contest, opposed by RHP Trent Baker.

Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

MUSSELS TAKE FINALE IN LAKELAND 9-1

The Mighty Mussels won their second game of the weekend by a 9-1 score Sunday, earning a six-game split with the Lakeland Flying Tigers. Four Fort Myers pitchers combined for a four-hitter and Mikey Perez reached base four times while driving in three.

THE BATS WOKE UP!

After a sluggish two weeks, the Mussels' bats woke up in a major way over the final four games in Lakeland:

Fort Myers W-L R/G AVG SLG

Previous 9 Games 2-7 2.6 .188 .318

Last 4 Games 3-1 8.0 .326 .438

The Mussels' offensive ranks within the FSL also jumped significantly in just one week:

FSL Ranks Runs AVG OBP OPS

Before Lakeland 6th 6th T-1st 4th

After Lakeland 3rd 4th 1st 3rd

The following players led the way:

May 3-8 in Lakeland

Noah Miller 11-23, 4 XBH, 5 RBI, 4 BB, 3 SB (1.339 OPS)

Jake Rucker 10-22, 4 XBH, 3 RBI, 4 BB, 3 SB (1.182 OPS)

Mikey Perez 4-17, 2B, HR, 5 RBI, 3 BB (.852 OPS)

Daniel Ozoria 7-17, 2 SB (.412 AVG)

Keoni Cavaco 6-22, 3 2B, 3B, 4 RBI (.773 OPS)

TEAM .284/.384/.416 (.800 OPS)

CARDS COME TO TOWN

The Palm Beach Cardinals come to Fort Myers this week for their only trip to Hammond Stadium this season. Palm Beach is lighter on prospects than most FSL teams, possessing just three ranked prospects on their roster, and none in the Top-15 in the St. Louis system. However, their top four starting pitchers have combined to rack up 132.2 innings over 24 starts (5.5 IP/S)

IT'S MILLER TIME

The Twins' No. 9 prospect Noah Miller has turned a major offensive corner since the calendar flipped to May:

G AVG XBH OPS

April 16 .197 1 .568

May 6 .478 4 1.339

COMMANDING THE STRIKE ZONE

The Mighty Mussels' strong start is due in large part to their command of the strike zone on both sides of the ball. Entering the week, Fort Myers' hitters led the Florida State League in walks (139) and on-base percentage (.355) despite ranking fourth in batting average (.235). The Mussels' pitchers have walked the fewest batters in the circuit (75), helping them post the best WHIP (1.17) in the league despite ranking middle-of-the-pack in opponents' average (.224).

TOP PROSPECTS

The Mighty Mussels' roster currently features six ranked prospects. Here are their rankings according to MLB Pipeline and Baseball America:

Age MLB BA

SS Noah Miller 19 9 13

OF Emmanuel Rodriguez 19 18 10

LHP Steve Hajjar 22 21 12

INF Keoni Cavaco 20 23 21

RHP Marco Raya 19 26 29

OF Kala'i Rosario 19 - 26

TWINS WEEK OF SERVICE

The Mighty Mussels visited Community Cooperative in Downtown Fort Myers Tuesday, as the Minnesota Twins celebrated their Week of Service across the organization. The entire Mussels roster served hot meals to Lee County residents and boxed and bagged hurricane meals for Meals on Wheels.

