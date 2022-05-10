Threshers Fall 6-1 in Series Opener against Tortugas

May 10, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - The Clearwater Threshers returned home and dropped the first contest of a six-game series with the Daytona Tortugas 6-1 in front of 3,363 on Tuesday night at BayCare Ballpark.

The Threshers (13-12) opened the scoring in the first on an RBI single by Hao Yu Lee, but the bats fell silent the rest of the way.

Right-hander Oswald Medina made his fifth start of the season for Clearwater, allowing three runs on five hits while walking one and striking out two in four innings of work.

The Tortugas (13-15) responded with two runs in the third and three straight solo home runs the rest of the way to build a 5-1 lead before adding one more in the ninth to secure a 6-1 win.

Despite threatening multiple times and solid outings from right-handers Carlos Betancourt, Cam Wynne and Alex Garbrick in relief, the Threshers left 15 runners on base and dropped a second consecutive game.

Clearwater and Daytona return to action on Wednesday night in game two, with lefty Gabriel Cotto scheduled start for the Threshers. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m with coverage on the Threshers Broadcasting Network set for 6:20 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.