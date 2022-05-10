Mets Back Home Tuesday for Series vs. Lakeland

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets return home to Clover Park on Tuesday to begin a six-game home stand against the Lakeland Flying Tigers (Tigers).

Highlighting the schedule is Dollar Night on Thursday, postgame fireworks on Saturday (contingent on dry conditions being lifted) and Faith and Family Night on Saturday.

Games Tuesday-Saturday begin at 6:10 p.m. Sunday's finale is 12:10 p.m. Gates open 40 minutes before first pitch for all games.

Tickets to Tuesday's game and all other games are available on www.stluciemets.com or at the box office (opens on game days at 2 p.m.).

The following is a full list of events at the Clover Park for the week ahead:

Tuesday - 6:10 p.m.

-Silver Sluggers Night: All Silver Sluggers members get in free and receive a free hot dog.

-Baseball Bingo: Free for all fans to play.

Wednesday - 6:10 p.m.

Thursday - 6:10 p.m.

-Dollar Night: $1 Bud and Bud Light (8 oz. cans), $1 soda, $1 popcorn and $2 hot dogs.

Friday - 6:10 p.m.

-Family 4 Pack: Receive four general admission tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas, and one family size popcorn for $50.

-Kids Club Night: All Klutch's Kids Crew members get in free and receive a free ice cream.

Saturday - 6:10 p.m.

-Faith and Family Night: The Mets will wear special jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit 4Kids Treasure Coast. Fans can bid on the jerseys at milbauctions.com. The auction begins Thursday and ends Tuesday, May 17th at 9 p.m. ET.

-Postgame concert with worship band Abba's House along with testimonies from Mets players and coaches.

-Postgame fireworks (contingent on dry weather conditions being lifted)

Sunday - 12:10 p.m.

-Kids Club Day: All Klutch's Kids Crew members get in free and receive a free ice cream.

