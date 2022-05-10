Mighty Mussels Bringing Joe Nichols, Parmalee to Party at the Park on May 14

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels are bringing back Party at the Park, a family-friendly postgame concert on May 14 that will feature country music artists Joe Nichols and Parmalee.

Party at the Park highlights a six-game homestand against the Palm Beach Cardinals that runs May 10-15 at Hammond Stadium.

"Joe Nichols and Parmalee have brought country music to a new generation of music lovers, so bringing them both to Hammond Stadium on the same night is a score for music lovers in Southwest Florida," said Team President Chris Peters. "The concert will start right around sunset, so the ambiance and overall atmosphere will be electric."

Joe Nichols, whose professional career spans nearly three decades, describes his style as "bridging the gap between the genre's old-school roots and contemporary era." He has amassed a half-dozen No. 1 singles and ten Top 10 hits with sounds honoring his heroes.

Parmalee defines its music as "contemporary sound with classic ingredients." The band has released seven albums over a 20-year period, with two singles - Carolina and Just the Way - peaking at No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay rating and both earning platinum status through the Recording Industry Association of America.

Advance tickets for Party at the Park start at $30 and include admission to the Mighty Mussels game and postgame concert. The game also is a Guaranteed Win Night, so if the Mussels lose, all fans will receive a ticket to return for the next day's game.

Promotions for the Mighty Mussels six-game opening homestand at Hammond Stadium include:

Tuesday, May 10 (first pitch at 7 p.m.)

Two for Tuesday: BOGOs on beer, soda and hotdogs

Reading Program Night: Students who completed the Mussels Reading Challenge get a free ticket

Wednesday, May 11 (first pitch at 7 p.m.)

Bark in the Park: Dogs are welcome (leash required)

Guaranteed Win Night: Fans get a free ticket to the next day's game if the Mussels don't win

Dollar Dog Night: Hotdogs cost $1

Ladies Night: Women get 2-for-1 deals on seltzer and wine

Silver Sluggers: Club members 55+ receive free tickets and free parking

Thursday, May 12 (first pitch at 7 p.m.)

60s Night: The Mussels will celebrate everything about the 1960s

College Night: Students with valid college IDs can purchase $5 tickets

Miracle Throwback Night: Players will wear retro Miracle jerseys

$1 and $2 Beer Night: 12-ounce cans are $1 and draft beers are $2

Friday, May 13 (first pitch at 7 p.m.)

Princesses and Pirates Night: Young fans are encouraged to dress up and participate in a costume contest

First Responders Night: Mussels business partners are providing free tickets to all first responders

Fireworks Friday: Postgame fireworks spectacular after the ninth inning

Lee County Night: All Lee County government employees get free tickets

Pre-Game Wicked Dolphin Happy Hour: BOGO drinks at the Salty Crab/Wicked Dolphin Bar

Saturday, May 14 (first pitch at 4 p.m.)

Party at the Park: Postgame concert featuring Joe Nichols and Parmalee

Animal Cruelty Awareness Night: Join the Lee County Sheriff's Office to raise awareness and fight animal cruelty

Guaranteed Win Night: Fans get a free ticket to the next day's game if the Mussels don't win

Cancer Sucks Night: Join nonprofits in raising money to fight cancer

Camo Hat Giveaway: First 500 fans receive a Mighty Mussels camo hat

Sunday, May 15 (first pitch at 1 p.m.)

Mussel Man's Birthday: Celebrate everyone's favorite mollusk

Sunday Brunch: Enjoy an all-you-can-eat ballpark brunch for $15

Kids Club Sunday: Club members 14 and under get free tickets and a T-shirt

Kids Catch on the Field: Children can play catch from noon to 12:30 p.m.

Kids Run the Bases: Children can run bases after the game

For a complete list of promotions and special events, please visit MightyMussels.com.

