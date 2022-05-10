Flying Tigers Take Opener vs. Mets, 8-4

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Lakeland Flying Tigers earned a series opening 8-4 win over the St. Lucie Mets on Tuesday at Clover Park.

The Flying Tigers benefitted from Mets pitchers walking a season-high 12 batters. Five of the walked batters came around to score and another batter was walked with the bases loaded for force in a run.

The Mets ended up using seven pitchers in the game. Starter Jaison Vilera took the loss, giving up four runs on two hits and three walks over 1.2 innings.

Mets fifth round draft pick Christian Scott out of the University of Florida made his season debut and pitched 1.2 innings of relief. He was impressive, striking out three and allowing two hits and one run while throwing in the mid-90s.

Alex Ramirez, the Florida State League Player of the Week, went 1 for 5 with a three-run homer. The long ball came with two outs in the fifth inning and briefly cut the Mets deficit to 6-4.

Mets reliever Levi David walk the first two batters of the sixth inning and both of those runners scored on a RBI double by Izaac Pacheco and a ground out from Roberto Campos to up the Lakeland lead to 8-4.

Lakeland to a big early lead by scoring four runs in the second inning. Mike Rothenberg clubbed a RBI double, Carlos Mendoza smacked a two-run single and Manuel Sequera followed with a RBI single.

Flying Tigers starting pitcher Garrett Burhenn was efficient while pitching with the lead. He only needed 39 pitches over 4.0 innings. He gave up one hit and one run.

Lakeland reliever Erick Rodriguez was credited with the win for pitching a scoreless sixth and seventh.

The Mets have lost three in row for the first time this season. After allowing 75 runs in their first 25 games, the Mets have allowed 26 runs over their last three contests.

The Mets (18-10) and Flying Tigers (13-14) play the second game of their series at Clover Park on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m.

