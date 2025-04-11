Mighty Mussels Hosting Easter Egg Hunt on April 19 at Hammond Stadium

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels are hosting Southwest Florida's largest Easter Egg Hunt, which will feature thousands of eggs scattered across the outfield grass inside Hammond Stadium at the Lee Health Sports Complex.

Gates will open at 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, April 19 to accommodate early arriving families. The annual holiday tradition begins promptly at 5:15 p.m. as children 12 and under line up along the foul lines before Mussel Man himself leads participants across the field.

"The Easter Bunny will be hiding several thousand eggs in the outfield grass at Hammond Stadium, covering nearly 3 acres with eggs," said Managing Partner John Martin. "They say the Kentucky Derby is the most exciting two minutes in sports, but our Easter Egg Hunt is quite the spectacle and parents probably enjoy it as much as the kids."

The Easter Egg Hunt highlights a six-game homestand against the Bradenton Marauders that includes the following gameday promotions:

Tuesday, April 15 (First pitch: 7:05 p.m.)

Turn 2'sday: All fans get 2-for-1 deals on fountain drinks and hot dogs; fans 21 and older get 2-for-1 specials on 24-ounce cans of domestic beer.

Wednesday, April 16 (First pitch: 7:05 p.m.)

Baseball Bingo: All fans will receive a free bingo card upon stadium entry and can play along for chances to win prizes throughout the game.

Silver Sluggers: Senior club members get free tickets and parking to all Wednesday home games.

Thursday, April 17 (First pitch: 7:05 p.m.)

Mussel Up for the Community: Thursday home games in 2025 will spotlight a nonprofit or individual that is championing a charitable cause. This game celebrates health care workers.

Beer Special Thursdays: Fans 21+ can purchase two 16-ounce beers for $5.

College Night: Students can purchase $5 tickets at the box office with a valid ID.

Friday, April 18 (First pitch: 7:05 p.m.)

Firework Fridays: Pyrotechnics will light up the sky above right field after the final out. This week's show will be accompanied by a pop music soundtrack.

Fish Fry Friday: Concession stands will be serving battered fish with hushpuppies and coleslaw.

Kids Club Fridays: Children who join the Mussel Sprouts Kids Club receive a T-shirt, free tickets to all Friday home games and access to VIP events.

Saturday, April 19 (First pitch: 6:05 p.m.)

Easter Egg Hunt: Families with children are encouraged to arrive early for an on-field Easter Egg Hunt that begins at 5 p.m.

Children's Advocacy Night: Players will wear custom pinwheel jerseys that will be auctioned to support Children's Advocacy Center of Southwest Florida in recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Bark in the Park: Leashed dogs are welcome at Hammond Stadium.

Sunday, April 20 (First pitch: 12:05 p.m.)

Kids Catch on the Field: Children can play catch from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Kids Run the Bases: Children can run bases after the game.

Kids Free Ticket Sundays: All children 12 and under can receive free tickets to every Sunday home game during the 2025 season.

Mighty Mussels tickets start at $10 and are available at the Hammond Stadium box office or online at MightyMussels.com.

