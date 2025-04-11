Ewing Sac Fly Lifts Mets to 4-3 Victory over Flying Tigers

April 11, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

LAKELAND, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets rebounded from Thursday's tough loss to defeat the Lakeland Flying Tigers 4-3 on Friday night at Joker Marchant Stadium.

The game was tied 3-3 in the ninth. Jesus Baez led off the inning with a single. Baez alertly went first to third on a ground out when the third base bag was left unoccupied. On the next pitch A.J. Ewing laced a line drive sac fly to left field that scored Baez to give the Mets the 4-3 lead.

Reliever Christian Rodriguez was hit by a comebacker to start the bottom of the ninth. The ball ricocheted out to Colin Houck at second and Houck was able to make the play. Hoss Brewer replaced Rodriguez and retired the next two batters to end the game and earn his second save.

The Mets lineup was bolstered by MLB rehabbers Jeff McNeil (right oblique) and Francisco Alvarez (left hamate bone). McNeil started a two-out rally in the third inning with a single. Alvarez followed with a walk. That brought up Triple-A rehabber Drew Gilbert (hamstring), who launched a three-run homer off Zach Lee to give the Mets a 3-1 lead. It was the second game in a row with a homer for Gilbert.

The Mets' 3-1 lead lasted until the seventh inning when Samuel Gil hit a solo home run and Nomar Fana tied the game 3-3 with a RBI single. Later in the inning Enderson Delgado was thrown out at home plate trying to tag up from third base. Right fielder Yonatan Henriquez made a running catch for the second out and quickly threw the ball off balance to Houck at second base. Houck relayed the throw home to Alvarez, who tagged out Delgado to keep the game tied.

The Mets used six pitchers on the evening and limited the Flying Tigers to six hits. Starter Ethan Lanthier gave up one run on three hits over 2.2 innings.

Eli Ankeney struck out the side in the fourth inning. Frank Elissalt pitched 2.1 innings and struck out five. He gave up just one hit and one run on the Gil homer. Rodriguez got the win after pitching 1.2 innings of one-run ball.

McNeil went 1 for 2 with a single, walk and a run. He played five innings at second base.

Alvarez was 0 for 3 with a walk and a run. He caught seven innings.

The Mets (3-4) and Flying Tigers (3-4) play the fifth game of their series at Joker Marchant Stadium on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

