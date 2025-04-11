Griffin's Exhilarating Night Highlights Marauders' 8-5 Win Over Cardinals

April 11, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







Bradenton, Fla. - Konnor Griffin launched his first professional homer to lead the Bradenton Marauders to an 8-5, comeback victory over the Palm Beach Cardinals Friday night at LECOM Park.

Tied at 5-5 entering the bottom of the eighth, Carlos Caro singled with one out, ahead of Griffin who launched a two-run homer underneath the board walk in left that pushed Bradenton ahead 7-5.

The ball left his bat at 104.6 miles per hour with a launch angle of 46 degrees. He finished the night 2-for-5 with four RBI.

With no score in the bottom of the second, Eddy Rodriguez singled and advanced to second on a balk. After he took third on a flyout to center, Rodriguez scored on a wild pitch with two outs to give Bradenton a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the fourth, the Cardinals rallied across three runs to take a 3-1 advantage.

After they tacked on one more in the top of the fifth to make it 4-1, Bradenton began to answer back in the bottom half of the frame when Joel Mendez and Caro singled to place runners at the corners.

With two away, Griffin lined a triple to right center that scored both runs to cut the deficit to 4-3.

In the top of the sixth, Palm Beach grabbed a run back when Josh Kross led off with a solo homer to right.

Down 5-3 in the bottom sixth, Rodriguez tripled to right and Braylon Bishop was hit by pitch to place runners at the corners. With one out, Derek Berg rolled an infield single to short to make it 5-4.

The next hitter was Mendez, who grounded a single to left to bring home Bishop and knot the game at 5-5 to set up the Griffin homer in the bottom of the eighth.

Bradenton capped scoring in the same inning when Bishop lined an RBI single to right to extend the lead to 8-5.

Hunter Furtado earned the save, after striking out the side in the top of the ninth.

With the win, the Marauders moved to 3-4 while the Cardinals fell to 4-3. The two will return to LECOM Park tomorrow for game five of the series at 6:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on MiLB.TV and the Marauders Broadcast Network.

