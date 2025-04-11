Early Offense Boosts Fort Myers to 6-3 Win Over Tampa

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Mighty Mussels evened their series against the Tarpons on Friday night at Hammond Stadium, taking game four of the series thanks to constant offensive pressure in a 6-3 victory.

Fort Myers (3-4) scored in four of the first five frames and had at least one baserunner reach in every inning en route to the win.

The Mussel offense opened the scoring for the fourth time in as many games against Tampa (4-3), this time off the bat of Yasser Mercedes. After Byron Chourio 's fifth leadoff walk of the season, and a single from Dameury Pena, Mercedes ripped a double to straightaway center field to put the Mussels ahead 1-0.

Two batters later, Daniel Pena drove in Dameury Pena with a sacrifice fly, extending the Fort Myers lead to 2-0 after one inning.

The Mussels would tack on another run in the bottom of the second. With one out in the frame, Issac Pena and Chourio drew back-to-back walks, followed by Dameury Pena being hit by a pitch to load the bases. Mercedes then picked up his second RBI of the night with a sacrifice fly to left field, pushing the lead to 3-0.

Tampa responded in the top of the third inning, as Marshall Toole drew a leadoff walk. Toole stole both second and third base and scored on an RBI single from Roderick Arias, cutting the Fort Myers lead to 3-1. Arias would score two batters later on a single from Parks Harber, making it 3-2.

Fort Myers got a run back in the home half of the third, as Jay Thomason drew a one-out walk and immediately stole second base. Jefferson Valladares then tucked a double just inside the right field line, plating Thomason and bringing the Mussels' lead to 4-2.

Mussels' starting pitcher Eli Jones (1-1) tossed five solid innings, allowing two runs on three hits, while punching out six Tarpon batters.

Daniel Pena and Thomason delivered back-to-back hits to begin the bottom of the fifth inning. Pena would then touch home on a single back up the middle from Valladares, increasing the lead to 5-2. Miguel Briceno was next up, and delivered a sacrifice fly to score Thomason and make it 6-2.

The final run of the night came off the bat of Tampa's Jose Gonzalez, who doubled to deep center to plate Tyler Wilson, bringing the score to 6-3 in the sixth.

Cole Peschl, who joined the Mussels' roster on Friday, earned a four inning save. He struck out four Tarpons, while allowing five hits and an unearned run in his Florida State League debut.

Fort Myers returns to action on Saturday at 6:05 p.m., as Twins #13 prospect Dasan Hill (0-0, 2.25) gets the ball opposite Tampa right-hander Greysen Carter (0-0, 3.00). Coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

