Hammerheads Hold Late to Defeat Blue Jays 5-4 on Friday Night

April 11, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - Despite four runs allowed in the final two frames, the Jupiter Hammerheads (4-3) held on to defeat the Dunedin Blue Jays (3-4) by a final score of 5-4 on Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. It is the first time the Hammerheads have won back-to-back games in 2025.

Karson Milbrandt made a minor league rehab appearance and got the start on the mound for Jupiter against Daniel Guerra for Dunedin.

After a scoreless top of the first inning from Milbrandt, the Hammerheads wasted no time on offense. With the bases loaded and no outs, Andres Valor drove in Starlyn Caba on a sacrifice fly to right field and Jupiter took a 1-0 lead. It was the first time the Hammerheads had scored the first run of the game in this series.

Milbrandt finished his rehab start with two scoreless innings and allowed no hits, one walk, and one hit batter and also tallied two strikeouts in a no-decision.

The Hammerheads' bats picked back up in the bottom of the fourth inning. Valor launched a solo home run to left field, his first at the Single-A level, to double the lead. Later in the frame with runners at first and second base, Jacob Jenkins-Cowart smacked an opposite field, two-RBI double to extend the Jupiter lead to 4-0.

Meanwhile, Liomar Martinez came out of the Jupiter bullpen and fired four shutout innings and struck out nine hitters. In two relief appearances so far this season, Martinez has 7 2/3 innings pitched, and no runs allowed.

The Hammerheads added another run to the scoreboard in the bottom of the seventh inning as Abrahan Ramirez drilled a sacrifice fly to center field to bring home Carter Johnson to make it a 5-0 Jupiter lead.

The Blue Jays finally got on the scoreboard in the top of the eighth as Bryce Arnold hit a solo home run and two batters later Brock Tibbitts hit a sacrifice fly to cut the Jupiter lead to 5-2. In the top of the ninth inning, the Hammerheads loaded the bases with no outs. Jaden Rudd hit an RBI single followed by Arnold drawing an RBI walk to tighten the lead at 5-4. However, with one out, Juan Reynoso (Sv, 1) induced a 5-2 double play between Ramirez and Victor Ortega to end the ballgame as Jupiter secured the Friday night victory.

Valor finished 2-for-3 at the plate with a home run and a sacrifice fly. Johnson also went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.

