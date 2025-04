Mighty Mussels Roster Move: Michael Ross to IL

April 11, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







RHP Michael Ross has been transferred to the 7-day IL with a neck strain. The Mussels roster now stands at 29 players, one below the FSL maximum.

