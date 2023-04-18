Mighty Mussels Game Notes, Lineups & Roster - April 18 vs Jupiter

The Mighty Mussels return to Hammond Stadium Tuesday, beginning a six-game series with the Jupiter Hammerheads (MIA).

RHP C.J. Culpepper is slated to start for Fort Myers, opposed by RHP Jared Poland of Jupiter.

Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

MUSSELS FIGHT BACK TO EARN SPLIT

After losing the first two games of the series in Clearwater, the Mighty Mussels went 3-1 over the final four games to earn a series split. Sunday's finale was dominated by pitching, as Fort Myers' hurlers took a no-hitter into the seventh inning. Zebby Matthews spun five hitless innings and has now gone 10 consecutive scoreless innings to begin the year. Jackson Hicks worked two scoreless in relief and Carlos Aguiar hit two home runs.

HOME RUN HAVEN

Once the winds flipped on Thursday in Clearwater, the Mighty Mussels bats came alive. Fort Myers connected on seven home runs over the final four games of the series at BayCare Ballpark, going 3-1 in that span. They now lead the Florida State League in dingers with eight.

PITCHING TURNAROUND

The Fort Myers pitching staff overcame the hitters' breeze at BayCare Ballpark, pitching brilliantly over the final three games:

R/G ERA WHIP K/9

First 6 Games 4.83 4.59 1.45 9.9

Last 3 Games 1.33 1.04 0.61 11.1

JUPITER COMES TO TOWN

The Mussels return home Tuesday to begin a six-game series with the Jupiter Hammerheads. The Hammerheads' active roster currently boats three prospects in the organization's Top 30:

Jupiter MLB BA

RHP Jacob Miller 8 13

INF Ian Lewis 15 18

RHP Karson Milbrandt 16 16

OLIVAR'S BIG DAY

Twins' catching prospect Ricardo Olivar became the first Mighty Mussel to record a four-hit game in Thursday's 10-6 win. Olivar finished 4-for-5 with a double and two RBI. Maybe most impressively, the Fort Myers backstop also stole a career-high three bases. Olivar led the Florida Complex League with a 1.047 OPS over 40 games last season, batting .349 with 20 extra-base hits before earning a promotion to the Mussels on September 8.

NO-HIT NONSENSE

The Mighty Mussels have thrown three no-hitters in the past two years, with two coming during the same month (May 2021). The franchise went 10 full years since their previous no-hitter (2011).

WINNING WAYS

The Fort Myers franchise has qualified for the Florida State League playoffs four consecutive championship seasons and has posted a winning record in seven of the last eight. The organization won the League Championship as the "Miracle" in 2014 and 2018.

PITCHING PROWESS

Both of the Mussels' pitching coaches helped their teams lead the circuit in ERA in 2022. Fort Myers pitching coach Jared Gaynor helped tutor the Mussels arms to a 3.51 ERA, the best in the league by nearly two-tenths of a point. Richard Salazar led the High-A Cedar Rapids staff to a 3.66 ERA, the best mark in the Midwest League.

MUSSELS TO THE MAJORS

Two members of the 2021 Mighty Mussels have already made their MLB debuts this season. 2B Edouard Julien was called up last week and made his debut for the Twins on Wednesday. In his second game, he recorded his first hit and home run on different at bats in the same inning. RHP Casey Legumina was called up by the Cincinnati Reds over the weekend, debuting with two scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.

