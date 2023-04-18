Bike Night April 28
April 18, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release
The Dunedin Blue Jays present bike night at TD Ballpark on April 28th with first pitch at 6:30 PM. The night begins with a pre-game bike tour that ends on the warning track by Dunedin Bike Tours starting at 4:00 PM. Sign up at: https://bit.ly/41jRNKm to participate.
During the game, we will raffle off a variety of prizes donated by local vendors each half inning. The prizes range from bike tours, bike accessories, and the grand prize of an e-bike donated by Lectric!
Gates open at 5:30 PM and fans can also enjoy buy one get one margaritas and frozen drinks to celebrate the night! Purchase tickets today https://bit.ly/41myCzK
