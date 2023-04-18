Marauders Win Fourth Straight in Return Home

Bradenton, Fla. - The Marauders (6-4) were welcomed back home to LECOM Park on Tuesday

night by 600+ fans to see their hometown boys take on the FSL East-leading Daytona Tortugas

(5-5).

The Marauders rode a three-game winning streak into their first game in friendly territory in

over a week. It would be the offense that shined again for the Baby Buccos in the early innings

before the 'Ders bullpen carried the team to a 7-5 victory by the night's end.

Bradenton wasted no time getting runs board in the first inning as Enmamuel Terrero continued

his hot streak when he singled to score Jesus Castillo, followed by a Tres Gonzalez RBI double

that ran the score to 2-0 after only an inning gone by.

Two more runs were tacked on in the second inning, aided by three errors committed by

Daytona. The Tortugas would finish the night with seven errors charged against them. The

record for errors in a game in the Florida State League is held by Daytona when they committed

twelve errors in a game in the 1962 season.

The Tortugas would fight back in the top of the third, hanging a four spot on the board off of

five hits. Dominic Perachi, who started the night on the mound for Bradenton, exited the game

after the third inning and finished with seven hits surrendered, allowing three earned runs, one

walk, and striking out three.

With the score locked up a 4-4 heading to the bottom of the third, the Marauders offense once

again answered the call to step up and plated a pair of runs off of RBI singles from Deivis Nadal

and Nick Cimillo, which restored the Marauders lead with the score sitting a 6-4 after just three

innings.

Bradenton would add one more run in the fourth, and Daytona would pick up one of their own

in the top of the sixth, but it was the heroics of Julian Bosnic that secured the win for B-Town.

The lefty closer recorded all four outs in his outing via strikeouts to secure the fourth straight

win for Bradenton.

The Marauders look to push the win streak to five on Wednesday when they face Daytona in

game two of the series at Noon at LECOM Park. Wilber Dotel is expected to start for the

Marauders.

