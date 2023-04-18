Hammerheads Take Series Opener 5-1

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Andrew Cossetti delivered his second home run in as many games Tuesday, but the Jupiter Hammerheads claimed the first game of the series 5-1 at Hammond Stadium.

Aside from Cossetti's homer, Fort Myers' (5-5) offense went just 5-for-31, failing to score in any other inning.

In a scoreless game in the top of the third inning, Hammerheads (6-4) shortstop Harrison Spohn drew a six-pitch walk. That broke a stretch of six consecutive batters retired to begin the game by C.J. Culpepper (0-1). After an error and a strikeout, Chase Luttrell tapped a grounder softly down the third base line that squibbed past the outstretched reach of third basemen Jorel Ortega. As the ball slowly trickled into left field, Spohn scored and Luttrell advanced to second with an RBI double to give Jupiter a 1-0 lead.

Later that frame, Jordan McCants singled on a slow tapper back to the mound and quickly stole second base to set up a second and third spot with one out. Cody Morissette then punched a ground ball through an open left side of the infield, extending the Hammerheads' lead to 2-0. After an infield single, a stolen base, and a strikeout, Javier Sanoja served a soft line drive into right field to bring around both runners and give Jupiter a 4-0 advantage.

With two outs and the same score in the bottom of the fourth, Cossetti pummeled a home run over the berm in left field. The ball left Cossetti's bat at 108.4 miles per hour at a projected distance of 432 feet to cut the Jupiter lead to 4-1.

That was the only run that Hammerheads starter Jared Poland (1-0) allowed, finishing his night with five strikeouts and one walk over six innings of work.a

After facing the minimum in his previous two frames, reliever A.J. Labas got the nod for the top of the seventh. On a 1-0 count, Harrison Spohn launched a line drive over the left field wall to give Jupiter a 5-1 lead.

Left-hander Gabriel Yanez held Jupiter scoreless for the remainder of the night, recording 2.2 strong innings. He fanned four while allowing just two hits.

The loss dropped the Mussels to 5-5 on the season and extended the Hammerheads' win streak to three.

Both teams will return to the field tomorrow for game two of the series on Wednesday as Develson Aria (0-0, 6.00) gets the start for Fort Myers, opposed by Cade Gibson (0-1, 5.40). Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

