Marauders Return Home After Successful Road Trip

April 18, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders, Single-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, open their next homestand tonight at 6:30 p.m. against the Daytona Tortugas, the Single-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds.

The following promotions will take place at LECOM Park on the homestand:

EDUCATION DAY (WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19) -- The Marauders will welcome in local community schools to LECOM Park for a day promoting the game of baseball and education in Manatee County.

PAWS AND CLAWS (FRIDAY, APRIL 21) -- What's better than man's best friend and the best Hard Seltzer in the world? BOTH at a baseball game! Paws and Claws Presented by White Claw is back at LECOM Park this season! Fans 21 and up can enjoy special deals on White Claws with their four-legged friend alongside them. Bark Badges for pets will be sold for $5 benefitting the Humane Society of Manatee County.

MARGARITAVILLE NIGHT (SATURDAY, APRIL 22) -- Margaritaville Night Presented by Compass Hotel by Margaritaville. With the purchase of a ticket package, fans will also receive a Marauders Hawaiian Shirt! Your Marauders will take to the field in special Margaritaville jerseys that will be available for auction with proceeds benefitting the Pace Center for Girls. There will also be pregame music provided by The Trop Rock Junkies!

HISPANIC HERITAGE CELEBRATION (SUNDAY, APRIL 23) -- The Marauders celebrate local Hispanic and Latin heritage, taking the field as the Bradenton Barbanegras for Copa de la Diversión. Enjoy pregame music by Mariachi Invasor! Tickets for each game on the homestand are available online at BradentonMarauders.com, over the phone at (941) 747- 3031, or at the LECOM Park box office.

For more information about the Bradenton Marauders, please call (941) 747-3031, visit BradentonMarauders.com, or email MaraudersInfo@pirates.com.

