Mighty Mussels Game Notes - Thu, June 13 vs Lakeland

June 13, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels and Lakeland Flying Tigers (DET) are scheduled to play a doubleheader at Hammond Stadium at 4:35 p.m. Thursday.

Pitching Matchups

Thu, 4:35pm - RHP Tanner Hall (0-0, 3.72) vs. LHP Joe Adametz (3-0, 2.23)

Thu, Game 2 - LHP Cesar Lares (2-2, 3.02) vs. LHP Gabriel Reyes (A Debut)

Fri, 7:05pm - RHP Charlee Soto (0-2, 7.31) vs. RHP Hayden Minton (1-1, 4.85)

WATCHING THE WEATHER

The Mussels will host the Lakeland Flying Tigers (DET) this week, and will be keeping a close eye on the weather, with heavy rain expected throughout the week. Tuesday and Wednesdays games were both postponed, with a doubleheader now scheduled for both Thursday and Saturday. Lakeland enters the week two games ahead of Clearwater (PHI) for the West Division First Half Championship, putting extra meaning on this week's series with nine games remaining in the half for the Tigers.

MUSSELS TAKE 4 OF 6 IN TAMPA

The Mighty Mussels' offense led the charge in a series win over Tampa (NYY) last week. Fort Myers scored 41 runs in the series, connecting on a home run in every game. While they only hit .217 (36-166) over the last five games of the series, they hit five home runs and drew 37 walks, good for a .366 OBP and .392 SLG (.758).

HOT AS JUNE!

The Mussels' bats have caught fire since the calendar flipped to June. Starting the month with a 7-2 record, here is who has contributed the most:

AVG OPS

Carlos Aguiar .389 2 HR, 7 RBI 1.333

Payton Eeles .346 10 RBI, 8 BB 1.024

Brandon Winokur .318 2 HR, 5 BB 1.100

TEAM .234 22 XBH, 53 BB .748

TRENDING TIGERS

The Mighty Mussels host the Lakeland Flying Tigers (DET) for a six-game series this week. Lakeland enters the week leading the league in runs scored (307), placing top-3 in the FSL in all three slash line categories. They are second in the league in stolen bases (97), successful in 87 percent of their attempts. Their active roster currently includes four ranked prospects:

MLB BA

OF Max Clark 2 1

SS Kevin McGonigle 5 7

INF Cristian Santana 26 30

SS Samuel Gil - 24

EELES, THE REAL DEALS

Nobody has impacted the Mussels' recent 9-3 stretch more than Payton Eeles. Since joining the Twins' organization from the Atlantic League on May 7, Eeles has hit .340 with 12 XBH, 21 BB and 12 SB. Despite being about 20 plate appearances short of qualifying, here's where Eeles' slash line categories would rank in the league:

AVG OBP SLG OPS

.340 .455 .544 .999

3rd 2nd 1st 1st

LANGENBERG PROMOTED, NINE ROSTER TRANSACTIONS MADE

The Mighty Mussels have made nine roster transactions since their last game on Sunday. Most notably, RHP Ty Langenberg was promoted to High-A Cedar Rapids. The Iowa product posted a 3.38 ERA with 56 Ks in 48 IP over nine starts. However, he dominated to the tune of a 1.65 ERA over his last five starts. Here are the moves that have been made:

ADDITIONS - RHP Tomas Cleto (IL), OF Nick Lucky (Signed), RHP Jose Olivares (dev list)

SUBTRACTIONS - Langenberg (promoted), RHP Aaron Holiday (released), 1B/OF Gregory Duran (FCL), RHP Cory Lewis (rehab), C Jair Camargo (rehab)

PAPER - LHP Kade Bragg (transferred to 60-day IL)

