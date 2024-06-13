Thursday's Mussels-Tigers Doubleheader Postponed Due to Weather

June 13, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Thursday's doubleheader between the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels and the Lakeland Flying Tigers has been postponed due to inclement weather and unplayable field conditions at Hammond Stadium.

The Mussels and Flying Tigers will now play a doubleheader at 4:35 p.m. on Friday, June 14. Gates will open at 4 p.m. Both games will be seven innings.

Saturday, June 15 is now scheduled for a single game beginning at 6:05 p.m.

The teams will also play a doubleheader at 12:05 p.m. on Sunday, June 16. Gates will open at 11 a.m. Both games will be seven innings.

The remaining game of the series has been cancelled and will not be made up.

All tickets to Thursday's doubleheader can be exchanged for a ticket to any Mighty Mussels game in 2024.

