Blue Jays, Marauders Suspended Due to Rain

June 13, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - Thursday night's game between the Blue Jays and Bradenton Marauders have been suspended in the top of the sixth inning due to rain at TD Ballpark.

The game, tied at 0-0, will be completed tomorrow, June 14, starting at 4:45 pm. A full nine-inning contest will follow, approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of the suspended game.

The TD Ballpark gates will open at 5:30 pm for the doubleheader.

Tickets to tonight's game can be redeemed for any remaining 2024 Dunedin Blue Jays home game.

