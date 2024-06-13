Rain, Rain, Go Away: Thursday's Contest Suspended

June 13, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

DUNEDIN, FL - After a pair of rain delays at TD Ballpark, Thursday's matchup between the Bradenton Marauders and Dunedin Blue Jays was suspended in the top of the sixth inning with the game scoreless. After first pitch was pushed back 48-minutes due to a rain delay, the game was halted again at 8:43 pm. After another 40-minute delay, the game was suspended.

The Blue Jays had a pair of scoring chances against Carlson Reed beginning in the second inning. Nicolas Deschamps and Alex Hernandez tallied back-to-back one-out singles before the frame ended on a strike 'em out throw 'em out.

Bradenton's best scoring chance came in the fifth against Yondrei Rojas after he walked Javier Rivas and Jeral Toledo legged out an infield single with two outs. Keiner Delgado flied out to end the half inning.

With the rain falling in the bottom half of the frame, Reed retired the first two batters before Adrian Meza singled and Bryce Arnold walked to place two runners on base for Victor Arias. Reed punched him out to end the threat. The Marauders starter ended his night by striking out eight in five scoreless frames. Over his last two starts, Reed has allowed just five hits and two walks in 10 scoreless frames while striking out 17 batters.

Tonight's game will be resumed tomorrow in the top of the sixth inning at 4:45pm with a full nine-inning contest to follow approximately 30 minutes after the end of game one.

