Mets, Hammerheads Postponed Again on Thursday
June 13, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)
St. Lucie Mets News Release
JUPITER, Fla. - Thursday's doubleheader between the St. Lucie Mets and Jupiter Hammerheads at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium was postponed due to unplayable field conditions.
The teams will attempt to play a doubleheader on Friday. First pitch in game 1 is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.
