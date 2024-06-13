Sports stats



St. Lucie Mets

Mets, Hammerheads Postponed Again on Thursday

June 13, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)
St. Lucie Mets News Release


JUPITER, Fla. - Thursday's doubleheader between the St. Lucie Mets and Jupiter Hammerheads at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium was postponed due to unplayable field conditions.

The teams will attempt to play a doubleheader on Friday. First pitch in game 1 is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.

Florida State League Stories from June 13, 2024


