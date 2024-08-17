Mighty Mussels Game Notes - Sat, Aug 17 vs Lakeland

August 17, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

The Mighty Mussels have won six games in a row and look to continue to build their lead in the FSL West at Hammond Stadium at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.

Pitching Matchups

Sat, 6:05 pm - RHP Adrian Bohorquez (0-0, 2.56) vs RHP Hayden Minton (3-4, 4.52)

Sun, 12:05 pm - LHP Ross Dunn (1-3, 5.68) vs RHP Rayner Castillo (3-1, 2.82)

WINOKUR HITS THREE HR FRIDAY

The Mighty Mussels won their sixth game in a row on Friday, defeating Lakeland 12-2 to extend their lead to 6.0 games in the FSL West. Brandon Winokur had a historic night, connecting on three home runs in the victory. The last Mighty Mussels to hit three home runs in a game was Carlos Aguiar, who hit three in Dunedin on May 23, 2023. With a 10-2 start to August, the Mighty Mussels now have the third best record of the 120 full season teams in Minor League Baseball:

2nd Half Win %

Portland (BOS - AA) 30-12 .714

Palm Beach (STL - A) 31-13 .705

Fort Myers (MIN - A) 29-13 .690

Bowling Green (TB - A+) 30-14 .682

Columbus (CLE - AAA) 27-14 .659

Winokur's three home runs brings him to 12 for the season, one away from the Mussels' era (Since 2021) single-season record of 13 homers which was set by Rubel Cespedes last season.

SERIES OF THE SEASON!

After going 5-1 last week, the Mighty Mussels held a 2.0 game lead on the Lakeland Flying Tigers heading into this week's series. The Lakeland active roster currently features two ranked prospects:

Lakeland MLB BA

INF Cristian Santana 29 28

INF Franyerber Montilla - 21

Despite having a winning record in 10 of its last 11 seasons, Fort Myers has qualified for the playoffs only once in three years of the Mussels' era - losing to Dunedin in the first round in 2022. The Miracle claimed the FSL Championship in 2014 and 2018.

HOT AS AUGUST

The Mighty Mussels have started 10-2 in the month of August, taking control of the second half race in the FSL West. Both their team and individual players have put up spectacular numbers this month:

FSL Ranks W-L Runs OPS ERA WHIP

Fort Myers 1st T-1st 3rd 2nd 1st

August AVG Win % OPS

Brandon Winokur .289 5 HR, 8 RBI 1.017

Caden Kendle .375 4 2B, 7 RBI .986

Kaelen Culpepper .310 4 XBH, 7 RBI .892

Derek Bender .286 HR, 4 RBI .829

Charlee Soto 10 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 7 K, 2 BB

RETURN OF RODRIGUEZ

After a three month stint on the 60-day injured list due to a right thumb injury, OF Jose Rodriguez was activated on Saturday and will start as the Mussels' DH. The 19-year-old connected on four home runs in 33 games prior to his injury, having last played on May 17 in Lakeland.

CONSISTENT KENDLE

Outfielder Caden Kendle has been a consistent threat at the plate in his first seven pro games. The California native has hit .375 with a .986 OPS and has not struck out a single time across his first 27 plate appearances. Kendle was the highest college pick in the 2023 MLB Draft (10th round, STL) to return to school and was rewarded by moving up five rounds in the 2024 draft, as he was taken 159th overall by the Twins.

