Tortugas Explode For 13-3 Win Over Mets

August 17, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







DAYONTA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas won their second straight game over the St. Lucie Mets with a 13-3 victory on Saturday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. The Mets still lead the series 3-2 with a chance to win it on Sunday.

Daytona took advantage of faulty command by Mets pitching. The Tortugas scored four runs in the first inning and three runs each in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.

The Mets walked 11 batters and plunked two more. Starter Franklin Gomez walked three in a row in the first inning, including Esmith Pineda with the bases loaded. Malvin Valdez hit a run-scoring ground out and Carlos Sanchez belted a two-run double for a 4-0 lead.

Mets reliever Gregori Louis entered with one out in the second inning and got the game under control on the mound. Meanwhile, A.J. Ewing hit the Mets first home run of the series in the fourth inning to make it 4-1.

The game unraveled on the Mets in the fifth. With two outs and the bases empty, Louis walked his first batter and was taken out. Wilson Lopez came in from the bullpen and gave up a hit, plunked a batter and walked three in row with the bases loaded to force home three runs that increased the Tortugas lead to 7-1.

Yerlin Condifan hit a run-scoring single in the sixth and Pineda belted a two-run single for a 10-1 advantage.

A hit batter with the bases loaded and a two-run double for Sammy Stafura in the seventh completed the scoring for Daytona.

Mets first round pick Carson Benge went 1 for 3 with single, walk and hit-by-pitch in his second pro game. Benge has reached base in seven of his first 10 plate appearances.

Daytona pitcher Jose Montero earned the win after holding the Mets to one run over 5.0 innings.

The Mets won the first three games of the series and only walked eight batters in the process. In the last two games, both losses, the Mets have walked 19 batters. Daytona has outscored the Mets 19-4 the last two games.

The Mets (16-29, 38-73) and Tortugas (24-20, 55-55) conclude their series at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Sunday. First pitch is set for 5:00 p.m.

