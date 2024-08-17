Comeback Effort Falls Short, Jays' Win Streak Snapped at Four

August 17, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

BRADENTON, FL - Bradenton scored five runs in the first three innings of the game and staved off a ninth inning rally from the Blue Jays to hand Dunedin a 6-4 defeat on Saturday night at LECOM Park.

The loss snaps the Blue Jays win streak at four games.

After just two batters, Dunedin took the lead, as Aaron Parker slapped an opposite-field solo home run to put the Jays ahead 1-0 in the first inning.

In the bottom of the inning, the Marauders responded with a Jhonny Severino RBI single to knot the game. Starter Trent Palmer, on rehab from AA New Hampshire, limited the damage by stranding two runners to end the frame.

The Blue Jays punched back with two runs in the top of the second inning. JR Freethy picked up an RBI single, and Nick Mitchell delivered a sacrifice fly to put Dunedin in the lead, 3-1.

Again, the Marauders mirrored the Jays effort in the bottom of the inning. After a walk and a hit by pitch, the Marauders scored on a double steal and Duce Gourson RBI single to tie the game at three.

In the third, Bradenton took the lead for good. Severino singled, and Shalin Polanco doubled him home to open a 4-3 Marauders lead. Later, Javier Rivas ripped an RBI single to push the deficit to 5-3.

Braylon Bishop expanded the lead to 6-3 with a solo homer in the fifth.

The Blue Jays offense produced opportunities in the late innings but stranded two runners on in both the sixth and seventh.

In the ninth, Dunedin got back on the board. Freethy singled and Mitchell walked to open the inning and bring the tying run to the plate. However, the threat was eased as Arjun Nimmala grounded into a 1-4-3 double play to bring the Jays down to their final out.

Parker extended the game by lashing a single to right, scoring Freethy to cut the lead to 6-4. Eddie Micheletti walked to put runners on first and second base, bringing the trying run to the plate for a second time. The rally stopped there, though, as Bradenton changed pitchers and Carter Cunningham flied out to center to end the contest.

