Tortugas Explode Early and Late in 13-3 Rout

August 17, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla- Jose Montero spun 5.0 strong innings and his offense backed him up with four big innings as the Daytona Tortugas pulled in front quickly, then blew the game open late in a 13-3 rout of the St. Lucie Mets on Saturday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Daytona (24-20, 55-55) batted around twice and took advantage of nine walks and three errors from St. Lucie (16-29, 38-73) as they took their second straight victory.

The Tortugas jumped out to a fast start in the first inning. Yerlin Confidan led off with an infield single, then St. Lucie starter Franklin Gomez struggled to find the zone. Three straight walks followed, with Esmith Pineda drawing a bases-loaded free pass to bring in a run. Malvin Valdez then drove in a run with a groundout ahead of Carlos Sanchez, who capped off a four-run rally with a two-run double.

Ahead 4-0, Montero spun three scoreless innings to begin his outing. The right-hander appeared to be on his way to another spotless frame after beginning the fourth with two strikeouts. A.J. Ewing, though, lifted a solo home run to left-center to put St. Lucie on the board, trailing 4-1.

Montero settled down, finishing the inning before erasing a one-out walk with a double play to end the fifth, along with his outing. Montero (3-5) went 5.0 innings, allowing one run on four hits, one walk, and six strikeouts to move in line for the win.

The Tortugas then began separating in the bottom of the fifth. With two outs and nobody on, six straight batters reached, culminating in Valdez, Sanchez, and Jack Moss all drawing four-pitch walks with the bases loaded to force in three runs, putting the Tortugas ahead 7-1.

Ovis Portes entered in the sixth and issued a one-out walk, but was otherwise electric, as the right-hander struck out the other three batters he faced in the inning.

Daytona gave him three mores run to work with in the sixth, as Eddy Isturiz singled to begin the inning, stole second, and came home on a single by Confidan. After an error, Pineda came through with a two-run single, giving him three RBI for the second night in a row and a 10-1 lead.

Portes returned for the seventh and allowed two singles and hit a batter to begin the inning. After a groundout brought in a run, Portes picked up a strikeout, then balked in a second run. He also plunked a second batter, but ended the inning with a strikeout, giving him five over 2.0 innings of work.

The Tortugas responded by extending the lead again. The first five batters of the inning reached, with Ricardo Cabrera being drilled with the bases loaded forcing in one run. Sammy Stafura followed by legging out a two-run double to bring in two more, putting the Tortugas up 13-3.

With the scoring over, Drew Pestka entered in the eighth and navigated around a one-out single and walk. He returned for the ninth and ended the night in style, spinning a 1-2-3 inning with two strikeouts to polish off the rout.

