Comeback Attempt Falls Short in Loss to Tampa

August 17, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

CLEARWATER, FL - Kehden Hettiger was perfect at the plate and hit a two-run home run but the Clearwater Threshers (56-55, 13-32) couldn't recover from an early deficit as they fell 9-4 to the Tampa Tarpons (46-64, 22-22) on Saturday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers look to salvage a split when they return home for the series finale on Sunday.

Tampa struck first on a sacrifice fly in the top of the first inning to open the scoring. They added three more in the second to extend their lead to 4-0. After the first two batters were retired in the top of the third, the Tarpons rattled off four-straight hits with two outs to plate three runs and bring their lead up to seven.

Eduardo Tait drew a walk to lead off the sixth inning and moved to second on a wild pitch by Yoljedriz Diaz. He moved to third on a passed ball before Joel Dragoo drove him in with a single to put the Threshers on the board at 7-1.

Tait slammed the third pitch of the eighth inning onto the berm in right field for a leadoff home run. After Tarpons reliever Matt Givin walked TJayy Walton, Hettiger followed with a two-run blast to right-center to cut the lead to three runs.

Tampa added two more runs in the top of the ninth to bring their lead back to five runs.

Mavis Graves (7-6) allowed seven runs on ten hits with two walks and three in 4.1 innings to take the loss. Orlando Gonzalez retired all eight batters he faced with one strikeout in 2.2 scoreless and hitless innings. Jake Eddington allowed two runs on two hits and four walks with three strikeouts in 2.0 innings of work.

Tait has hit three of his four homers at BayCare Ballpark...Salitban has recorded a hit in all five games this series...Dragoo had two hits and an RBI for the second time in his pro career...Gonzalez did not allow a baserunner for his first scoreless outing as a Thresher...Hettiger finished perfect from the plate for the first time in his pro career...The Threshers conclude a six-game home series against the Tampa Tarpons on Sunday, August 18...First pitch will be at 12:00 PM EST...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

