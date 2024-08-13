Mighty Mussels Game Notes & Lineups - Tue, Aug 13 vs Lakeland

August 13, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

The Mighty Mussels return home Tuesday to begin a six-game series with the Lakeland Flying Tigers (DET). Fort Myers holds a 2.0 game lead over Lakeland for the FSL West Championship with 24 games to play.

Pitching Matchups

Tue, 7:05 pm - LHP Cesar Lares (2-3, 4.71) vs LHP Gabriel Reyes (1-1, 3.33)

Wed, 7:05 pm - RHP Charlee Soto (1-4, 5.15) vs LHP Andrew Sears (5-4, 2.53)

Thu, 7:05pm - RHP Jose Olivares (2-1, 2.90) vs RHP Duque Hebbert (2-1, 6.02)

SERIES OF THE SEASON!

After going 5-1 last week, the Mighty Mussels currently hold a 2.0 game lead on the Lakeland Flying Tigers heading into this week's series. With 24 games to play, Fort Myers has to at least split the series to avoid falling into a tie for first. The Lakeland active roster currently features two ranked prospects:

Lakeland MLB BA

INF Cristian Santana 29 28

INF Franyerber Montilla - 21

Despite having a winning record in 10 of its last 11 seasons, Fort Myers has qualified for the playoffs only once in three years of the Mussels' era - losing to Dunedin in the first round in 2022. The Miracle claimed the FSL Championship in 2014 and 2018.

HALL & HAMILTON PROMOTED

Two of the Mussels' hottest pitchers were promoted on the off day Monday, as both Tanner Hall and Xander Hamilton were transferred to High-A Cedar Rapids. Hall, who was named the FSL Pitcher of the Week Monday, tossed seven scoreless innings to beat Jupiter on Thursday. He struck out 39 batters over his last 26.2 innings, setting a new career high in innings in each of his last two outings. Hall's top three totals in innings, strikeouts and pitches have been recorded within his last four outings.

Hamilton, meanwhile, was leading the Mussels in appearances and had posted 1.77 ERA since June 21 (24 K, 5 BB in 20.1 IP).

DRAFT PICK DOMINATION!

The Mighty Mussels added 2024 first round pick Kaelen Culpepper to their roster Friday, promoting Rixon Wingrove to Cedar Rapids. Culpepper is the eighth draft pick to be added to the roster, and ninth new hitter added in the last two weeks:

ADDED

- SS Kaelen Culpepper - 1st Rd pick (8/9)

- OF Caden Kendle - 5th Rd pick (8/6)

- C Derek Bender - 6th Rd pick (8/6)

- 3B Jay Thomason - 17th Rd pick (8/6)

- SS Kyle DeBarge - 1C Rd pick (8/3)

- 3B Billy Amick - 2nd Rd pick (8/3)

- C Khadim Diaw - 3rd Rd pick (8/3)

- C/OF Jaime Ferrer - 4th Rd pick (8/3)

The draft picks were clearly the difference in the series in Jupiter. The eight draftees posted a .724 OPS in their first week of pro ball, higher than the team OPS of .711, and accounted for most of the raw production as well:

DRAFT PICKS

% of TOTAL

Hits 40 73%

RBI 21 64%

Walks 17 53%

Stolen Bases 13 76%

Total Bases 53 67%

