Mets' Draft Picks Debut, Provide Spark in 3-2 Win vs. Daytona

August 13, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







DAYONTA BEACH, Fla. - Three New York Mets drafts picks from the 2024 class made their pro debuts and sparked the St. Lucie Mets to a 3-2 victory over the Daytona Tortugas on Tuesday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Outfielder Eli Serrano III (4th round/North Carolina State), infielder Nick Roselli (11th round/Binghamton University) and outfielder Jacoby Long (17th round/University of Miami) were added to the roster before the game and all three produced a clutch RBI hit in their first game.

Serrano belted a two-out RBI single in the fourth inning to tie the game 1-1. Long blasted a two-out RBI triple in the seventh to put the Mets ahead 2-1. After Daytona tied the game in the eighth, Roselli knocked the go-ahead RBI single in the ninth to put the Mets up for good, 3-2.

Long went 2 for 3 with the triple, a single, walk, RBI and scored the game-winning run. In left field he made a leaping catch over the wall in foul ground to end the sixth inning.

Roselli was 1 for 3 a single, walk, RBI and played solid defense at second base.

Serrano went 1 for 4 and played right field.

Mets starter Saul Garcia logged 5.2 inning and gave up just one run on a solo homer to Trey Faltine with two outs in the third inning. It was the first base runner he allowed after retiring the first eight batters he faced. Garcia scattered four hits, walked just one and struck out three in the no-decision.

Jeremy Peguero pitched 1.1 innings of scoreless ball behind Garcia.

Juan Arnaud came in from the bullpen with the bases loaded and two outs with the game tied 2-2 in the bottom of the eighth. He induced a popout to end the Daytona rally, then retired the side in order in the ninth to claim the win.

The Mets (14-27, 36-71) and Tortugas (22-18, 53-53) play the second game of their series at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

