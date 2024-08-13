Blue Jays Shut out Bradenton to Win Opener
August 13, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)
Dunedin Blue Jays News Release
BRADENTON, FL - Gage Stanifer, Kevin Miranda and Eliander Alcalde combined to shutout Bradenton, leading Dunedin to a 2-0 series opening victory on Tuesday night at LECOM Park.
The win boosts the Blue Jays second half record to 20-21.
Stanifer started the game for the Jays and turned in four shutout innings - the righty's first scoreless outing since June 2. Stanifer worked out of early trouble, escaping a two-on, one-out jam in the second inning with a strikeout and ground out.
The Blue Jays provided the only scoring in the contest in the top of the third inning. Carter Cunningham started the inning with a double and Nathan Lukes followed with a single, putting runners on first and third. Shortly after, Marauders pitcher Zander Mueth uncorked an errant pickoff throw to first, allowing Cunningham to score.
Later in the frame, Sean Keys lifted a sacrifice fly to center, driving in Lukes to give the Jays a 2-0 advantage.
After Stanifer's exit in the fourth, Miranda struck out three batters across two scoreless innings.
Alcalde finished the contest with his fifth save of the season - an efficient three inning outing, requiring just 32 pitches.
Game two of the series in Bradenton is set for Wednesday at 6:30 pm. Fans can listen to the action for free online at https://www.milb.com/dunedin/fans/radio.
