Blue Jays Shut out Bradenton to Win Opener

August 13, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







BRADENTON, FL - Gage Stanifer, Kevin Miranda and Eliander Alcalde combined to shutout Bradenton, leading Dunedin to a 2-0 series opening victory on Tuesday night at LECOM Park.

The win boosts the Blue Jays second half record to 20-21.

Stanifer started the game for the Jays and turned in four shutout innings - the righty's first scoreless outing since June 2. Stanifer worked out of early trouble, escaping a two-on, one-out jam in the second inning with a strikeout and ground out.

The Blue Jays provided the only scoring in the contest in the top of the third inning. Carter Cunningham started the inning with a double and Nathan Lukes followed with a single, putting runners on first and third. Shortly after, Marauders pitcher Zander Mueth uncorked an errant pickoff throw to first, allowing Cunningham to score.

Later in the frame, Sean Keys lifted a sacrifice fly to center, driving in Lukes to give the Jays a 2-0 advantage.

After Stanifer's exit in the fourth, Miranda struck out three batters across two scoreless innings.

Alcalde finished the contest with his fifth save of the season - an efficient three inning outing, requiring just 32 pitches.

Game two of the series in Bradenton is set for Wednesday at 6:30 pm. Fans can listen to the action for free online at https://www.milb.com/dunedin/fans/radio.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.