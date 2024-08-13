Marauders Homestand Highlights Tuesday, August 13 - Sunday, August 18

August 13, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, FL - The Bradenton Marauders return home from their longest road trip of the season to play a six-game set at LECOM Park from August 13 - August 18 against the Dunedin Blue Jays, the Single-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays.

The following promotions will take place at LECOM Park during this week's homestand:

THIRSTY THURSDAY PRESENTED BY BUDWEISER AND TICKET SARASOTA (THURSDAY, AUGUST 15) - Each Thursday this season, fans 21 and over can enjoy two-dollar beer, while all fans can jump in on the fun with two-dollar sodas, two-dollar potato chips, and two-dollar hot dogs. Come beat the heat this summer with Thirsty Thursdays at LECOM Park!

SPECIAL NEEDS COMMUNITY CELEBRATION / PAWS & CLAWS PRESENTED BY WHITE CLAW / FRIENDLY CITY FRIDAY (FRIDAY, AUGUST 16) - Come join the Marauders as they partner with the Kiwanis Aktion Club for a night to honor the Special Needs community. Florida District Aktion Club is celebrating and raising funds for the Foster Care Program, Children's Home Society with the dunk tank fundraiser! It's the final Paws & Claws night of the season! Bring your four-legged furry friend and enjoy drink specials on White Claw beverages. Fans can purchase their bark badges for $5 online or at the box office with all proceeds benefitting the Humane Society. Water dishes and relief areas for your dog are available inside the ballpark. Fans can run the bases with their dogs after the game as well! Enjoy our next Friendly City Friday game of the season, as the Marauders highlight local non-profits and businesses every week all summer long!

COUNTRY & AGRICULTURE NIGHT PRESENTED BY EVERGLADES FARM / POSTGAME CONCERT PRESENTED BY BRADENTON AREA ARTS & CULTURE (SATURDAY, AUGUST 17) - Bring your country hat and the family to LECOM Park for Country & Agriculture Night! Activities including a petting zoo and a postgame concert from Derek Lersch after the game in the fan plaza area!

Fans can purchase tickets online at BradentonMarauders.com, over the phone at (941) 747-3031, or at the LECOM Park box office.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.