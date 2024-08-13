Spikerman Smacks Three-Hits in Series-Opening Win

CLEARWATER, FL - A six-run fifth inning helped the Clearwater Threshers (55-52, 12-29) start off their homestand with a victory, taking down the Tampa Tarpons (43-63, 19-21) 7-2 on Tuesday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers continue their home series with a Wednesday afternoon game against Tampa.

With two outs in the bottom of the second, Griffin Burkholder laced a 2-2 pitch to left centerfield and sped around the bases for a triple. He scored on a balk by Tarpons starter Bryce Warrecker soon after, giving the Threshers the game's first run.

John Spikerman singled to lead off the fifth inning and moved to second when Kodey Shojinaga smacked a base hit into right. Kehden Hettiger walked to load the bases before reliever Osiel Rodriguez replaced Warrecker. Starlyn Caba greeted Tampa's newly entered reliever with a single up the middle that plated Spikerman from third. Dante Nori followed with a single up the middle to plate two runs and bring the Threshers lead to four. Devin Saltiban capped off the six-run frame with a three-run home run to right, inflating the Threshers advantage to seven runs.

Tampa got on the board with a two-out double to drive in a run and bring the deficit down to six. They added another run in the seventh to cut the Threshers lead down to five. The Threshers retired the final six batters in a row to seal a 7-2 victory.

Juan Amarante allowed one run on two hits with four walks and eight strikeouts in 6.0 innings. Orlando Gonzalez walked three and allowed one run in 0.1 inning. Brandon Beckel retired all four batters he faced, striking out two in 1.2 scoreless and hitless innings. Luis Avila finished off the game with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Burkholder's triple in the second was his first professional hit...He was replaced by Owusu-Asiedu in the fifth...Nori's first hit drove in his first two runs as a pro...Amarante set a career-high in bis first 6.0-inning outing...Spikerman's second multi-hit game as a pro set a new career-high with three hits...He also stole multiple bases in a game for the first time...Five of six members of the Phillies 2024 draft class recorded a hit in their first professional game...The Threshers continue a six-game home series against the Tampa Tarpons on Wednesday, August 14...First pitch will be at 6:30 PM EST...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

