Middleton Returns, Timmins and Renouf Recalled
April 13, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that defenseman Keaton Middleton has been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate. In addition, defensemen Conor Timmins and Dan Renouf have been recalled by the Avalanche.
Middleton has notched one assist and a team-high 16 penalty minutes in 14 AHL games this season with Colorado and has skated in three NHL contests with the Avalanche. Timmins has generated one goal and three assists in six games with the Eagles and six PIM's in 17 NHL games with Colorado. Renouf returns to the Avalanche having collected three assists in 17 NHL games this season. He has also netted one goal and two assists in four games with the Eagles.
Colorado will return to action when the Eagles take on the Bakersfield Condors on Tuesday, April 13th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Fans can catch every game this season live on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or on AHLTV.
Middleton Returns, Timmins and Renouf Recalled
