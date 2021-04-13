Condors Welcome Back Fans Starting Saturday

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - With Kern County moving into the orange tier, the Bakersfield Condors are excited to announce that the team will host a limited capacity (10%) crowd for the remainder of the 2021 season starting with this Saturday's 8 p.m. contest against San Diego. Condors365 Members will have ticket priority. No general public tickets are on sale at this time.

"We are ecstatic to welcome back fans beginning on Saturday," Condors Team President Matthew Riley said. "It has been a long time since we have seen many of our fans and we cannot thank them enough for their patience throughout this process. We would also like to thank local and state health officials, the City of Bakersfield, and ASM/Mechanics Bank Arena for their work in making this possible."

The Condors will be the first AHL team in California to play in front of a home crowd.

Saturday's game will be televised LIVE on 23ABC presented by Dignity Health, Mercy and Memorial Hospitals and Three-Way Chevrolet.

