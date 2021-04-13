Defenseman Brandon Crawley Loaned to Monsters by New York Rangers

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that the NHL's New York Rangers loaned defenseman Brandon Crawley to Cleveland. In seven appearances for the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack this season, Crawley tallied six penalty minutes and a -1 rating.

A 6'1", 205 lb. left-shooting native of Glen Rock, NY, Crawley, 24, posted 5-15-20 with 222 penalty minutes and a -25 rating in 130 career AHL appearances, all for Hartford, spanning parts of four seasons from 2017-21. During the 2019-20 season, Crawley additionally appeared in 38 games for the ECHL's Maine Mariners and supplied 2-10-12 with 36 penalty minutes and a -3 rating. Prior to his professional career, Crawley contributed 16-45-61 with 299 penalty minutes and a +75 rating in 187 OHL appearances for the London Knights spanning three seasons from 2014-17, and helped the Knights claim the 2016 OHL and Memorial Cup Championships.

The Monsters also announced Tuesday that defenseman Brandon Fortunato was recalled by the NHL's Nashville Predators and subsequently traded to the NHL's Ottawa Senators.

